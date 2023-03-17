 Patanjali Foods denies reports about an FPO after promoter shares were frozen
Promoters hold more than 80 per cent stakes in Patanjali Foods, which is higher than 75 per cent which is the limit for promoter shares in a firm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

Through an exchange filing, Baba Ramdev-founded Patanjali Foods has denied reports about its Follow on Public Offer (FPO), a day after shares of its promoters were frozen.

This prompted stock exchanges in India to freeze more than 29 crore shares belonging to the promoters.

Patanjali has also made it clear that the action against promoters won't affect business of the FMCG firm.

