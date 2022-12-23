Passengers to get refunds and fly for free if airlines downgrade them to a lower class

Representative Image | Pixabay

India's aviation authority the The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will create a framework to compensate passengers when their tickets for a particular class are involuntarily downgraded carreirs. Rising complaints about airlines downgrading passengers from certain classes have triggered the response from the regulator.

DGCA is amending the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for 'facilities to be provided to passengers who are denied boarding, or face cancellations and delayed flights. This will protect the rights of flyers whose tickets have been downgraded.

The amendment will ensure full value of the ticket as compensation for downgraded passengers from the airline, which will carry the passenger free of cost in the class available. The regulations will be issued by the DGCA after consultations.