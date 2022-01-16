Passenger vehicle exports from India rise by 46% in April-December: SIAM

Passenger car shipments saw 45 per cent growth at 2,75,728 units, while utility vehicle exports gained 47 per cent at 1,46,688 units during the period, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data.

The data said that export of vans nearly doubled to 1,621 units in April-December 2021-22 as against 877 units in the same period last fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki exported 1,67,964 PVs in the period as compared with 59,821 units in the same period of the previous fiscal year, the data showed.

While Hyundai Motor India's foreign dispatches was at 1,00,059 units during April-December 2021-22, up 35 per cent from the year-ago period.

Kia India exported 34,341 units across global markets in the period as against 28,538 units in the last fiscal year, according to SIAM.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:34 PM IST