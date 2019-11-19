Parliamentary committee to examine privatisation of Air India

New Delhi: Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has selected the privatization of Air India, the public air carrier, as a subject to be examined in year 2019-20, informed the parliamentary secretariat to all members of parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman already hinted that government is planning to dis-invest in the public carrier by March, 2020. Government is eyeing to achieve target of Rs. 1 lakh crores through disinvestment in this fiscal.

On Monday, with the commencement of the winter session of 17th parliament, the examination of privatization of Air India by parliamentary standing committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture is declared as one of the subject the committee want to examine in year 2019-20, along with Status of Aviation connectivity in the country;

Functioning of Airports Authority of India; Role of Highways in Nation Building; Promotion of Infrastructure in India’s Maritime Sector; Potential of Tourist Spots in the Country- Connectivity and Outreach;

Development and Conservation of Museums and Archaeological sites - Challenges and Opportunities. its now parliament to allow the said parliamentary standing to examine the said subject.

The standing committees, known as ‘mini parliament’ comprise of MPs from various political parties and various corners of the country, and have parliamentary power to summon any stakeholder for the examination.