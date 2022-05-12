Paradeep Phosphates IPO to open on May 17; check details here

Paradeep Phosphates Limited to open its initial public offering on May 17, 2022. The anchor investor Bid/Offer Period is one Working Day prior to Bid/Offer Opening Date, that is, May 13, 2022.

The Price Band of the Offer has been fixed at Rs 39 per equity share to Rs 42 per equity share of face of Rs 10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 350 equity shares and in multiples of 350 equity shares thereafter.

The Issue offer comprises (i) fresh issue of equity shares face value Rs 10 each share aggregating to Rs 10,040 million and (ii) Offer for Sale up to 118,507,493 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders and GoI Selling Shareholder.

The Company intends to utilise net proceeds from fresh issue towards (i) Part-financing the acquisition of the Goa Facility; (ii) Repayment/prepayment of certain of our borrowings; and (iii) General corporate purposes.

The offer for sale comprises of up to 6,018,493 equity shares by Zuari Maroc Phosphates Private Limited and up to 112,489,000 equity shares by The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.

The Equity Shares offered in this Offer are proposed to be listed on both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 03:52 PM IST