Pandemic-hit govt finances get crude shock; oil import bill to witness significant jump

In a clear indication that the global oil market may not present an advantage to India as it provided during the pandemic-hit fiscal 2020-21, the country's oil import bill in the first three months of current fiscal has increased close to three times to reach scales not seen in past few years.

As per recent numbers on oil trade, the country's oil import bill has risen to $24.7 billion in April-June, a growth of over 190 per cent over $8.5 billion worth of imports made in Q1 of the last fiscal year.

And the high growth in oil bill during the first three months may just be the beginning as crude is set to get more expensive in coming months with a rise in global demand and falling inventory levels of the US.

This despite the oil cartel OPEC agreeing to raising crude production by 400,000 barrels per day stating August to increase production by 2 million barrels a day by the end of the year.

"The way the oil market is giving signals now, crude may remain range bound between $70-75 a barrel this fiscal. This could add significant jump in the country's oil import bill as average crude oil purchase price stood at mere $45 a barrel in FY21 and May be above $70 a barrel in FY22," an oil sector expert from one of the four largest global consultancy firms said on the condition of anonymity.

If the projections for average crude prices to be over $70 a barrel in FY22, the country's oil import bill could once again shoot above the $100 billion mark. It last remained at that level in FY20 at $101.4 billion.