Pakistan Stock Market Surges 12,000 Points In A Day, KSE-100 Jumps 8.15% To 1,64,035 After Ceasefire News

Pakistan’s stock market saw a historic rally as the KSE-100 Index jumped over 12,000 points in a single day. |

Karachi: Pakistan’s stock market witnessed an extraordinary rally on April 8, recording its biggest single-day gain in history. The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 12,362.38 points, or 8.15 percent, reaching 1,64,035.83 during intraday trading. The sharp rise forced trading to be temporarily halted as per exchange rules due to extreme volatility.

Historic One-Day Rally

According to reports by Dawn, this was the largest single-day increase ever recorded by the KSE-100 Index. The sudden surge came after positive global developments, especially news of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. This helped restore investor confidence, which had been shaken in recent weeks due to rising tensions in West Asia.

Ceasefire Boosts Sentiment

The rally was mainly driven by confirmation of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. As part of the agreement, the US agreed to pause military actions, while Iran assured that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened. This development reduced fears of disruption in global oil supply and trade routes, leading to strong buying in the market.

US President Donald Trump stated that the US would stop bombing and military operations for two weeks, provided Iran ensures safe and immediate reopening of the Strait. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also confirmed that safe passage through the route would be allowed during this period.

Recovery After Recent Volatility

The sharp rally comes after a period of high volatility in Pakistan’s stock market. On April 7, the KSE-100 Index had already gained 465.64 points. However, earlier on March 2, the market had seen a massive fall of 16,089 points, or 9.57 percent, following reports related to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The ceasefire is expected to open the door for further discussions between the US and Iran, with Islamabad likely to host the talks. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the ceasefire would take immediate effect and aims to lead to a final agreement.

Overall, the development has brought temporary relief to global markets, with Pakistan’s stock exchange reacting strongly to the improved geopolitical outlook.