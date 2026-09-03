Pakistan Inflation Rises To 11.1% In August 2026, Returns To Double Digits After Brief Relief | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 3: Pakistan's annual consumer price inflation rose to 11.1 per cent in August 2026, returning to double digits after easing to 9.2 per cent in July, a report has said.

A report published in The Nation (Pakistan-based newspaper) — citing the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) — showed that the CPI inflation (urban) remained at 10.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the last month.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for rural areas has increased to 12.2 per cent in August 2026 and inflation measured by Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has increased by 10.72 per cent, it added.

In addition, Pakistan's Wholesale Price Indicator (WPI)-based inflation has enhanced by 10.62 per cent.

Inflation trends in Pakistan

Inflation had stood at 11.1 per cent in June, 11.7 per cent in May and 10.9 per cent in April before easing to 7.3 per cent in March.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI inflation remained unchanged at 1.2 per cent in August from July.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 13.89 per cent year-on-year in August, while housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel costs increased 8.87 per cent.

Clothing and footwear prices rose 9.23 per cent, health costs 8.02 per cent and education charges 7.82 per cent.

Prices at restaurants and hotels increased 6.1 per cent, while furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges rose 7.08 per cent.

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Sector-wise price rise

Moreover, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased around 3.2 per cent, the report said.

The Sensitive Price Indicator-based inflation rose 10.72 per cent, while Wholesale Price Index-based inflation increased 10.62 per cent in August.

"Inflation may remain somewhat elevated in the near term as recent price pressures and movements in international commodity and energy prices pass through to the domestic economy. For August 2026, CPI inflation is expected to remain in the range of 10 to 11 per cent," according to the report.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)