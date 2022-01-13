Paisabazaar.com reaches $1.1 bn annualized loan disbursal rate

Paisabazaar.com has reached an annualised loan disbursal rate of $ 1.1 billion (excluding credit card issuance).

The company stated that as the lockdown restrictions were eased and economic activities resumed, it has been able to serve the credit needs of customers from a larger number of geographies.

It currently receives over 1 million enquiries for credit on its platform, and till date has served the needs of customers from over 1200 cities and towns.

The fintech disbursed ~Rs. 695 crore of loans, which included unsecured loans in December 2021.

