OYO Parent PRISM Gets Shareholders' Nod To Rake In ₹6,650 Crore Via IPO

New Delhi: OYO's parent firm PRISM has received shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares as part of its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO). The travel tech platform's shareholders greenlighted the proposal at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 20, 2025.

At the EGM, shareholders approved the proposal to undertake the IPO, providing the company with the flexibility to access public markets at an appropriate time, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions. The EGM approval marks a significant step in PRISM's ongoing preparations for a public listing.

Moody's recently reaffirmed PRISM's corporate family rating with a stable outlook and expects the company's EBITDA to more than double to around USD 280 million (nearly Rs 2,496 crore) in FY26, supported through expansion of premium storefronts and continued cost efficiencies.

