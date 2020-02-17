OYO net loss widens 3X in 2018-19 on china expansion

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes reported widening of its consolidated net loss to $335 million (over Rs 2,390 crore) for the financial year ended March 2019, mainly on account of international expansion during the period.

The company had reported a net loss of $52 million (over Rs 370 crore) for the previous financial year, OYO said.

Its consolidated revenue for 2018-19 stood at $951 million (over Rs 6,785 crore) as against $211 million (over Rs 1,500 crore) in the year-ago fiscal, it added.

"The inherent costs of establishing new markets, including those related to talent, market-entry, operational expenses, among others, resulted in an increase in OYO's net loss percentage in the near term, which grew from 25% in 2017-18 to 35% of revenue in 2018-19, to $335 million," the company said.