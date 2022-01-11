Oye! Rickshaw looks to scale 10X, expand operations in 25 cities

Oye Rickshaw!, EV mobility player in India, is set to launch its operations in 25 new cities along with deploying 100,000 commercial EVs by the 2022 year-end to achieve the annual revenue run rate target of Rs 4500 million.

With 10,000+ e-rickshaws, the Delhi-based micro-mobility company offers its services in 6 cities of Delhi NCR, UP and Haryana that have successfully completed 6 million rides and deliveries in 2021 alone. The company recently launched its services in Kanpur and aims to expand to 25 cities this year in the upcoming months, starting with Jaipur, Lucknow, Meerut among others. The company is aiming to complete 60 million rides and deliveries in the year 2022.

“The sole purpose of the company is to build an efficient future-ready ecosystem around e-rickshaw to solve micro-mobility challenges in ride and delivery by providing safe, convenient, affordable, eco-friendly short-distance transportation through EV adoption and building cost-effective energy distribution channel that eventually helps millions of e-rickshaw drivers increase their net take-home earnings.”, said Mohit Sharma, Co-Founder, Oye! Rickshaw.

Oye! Rickshaw is building a future-ready electric mobility ecosystem best suited to the needs of cities and towns across India through its three services: rides, deliveries and energy infrastructure. The company has completed over 3.5 million deliveries to the direct customers of Flipkart, Udaan, Grofers, Jiomart etc. in 2021. Oye! Rickshaw’s third business offering - battery swapping plans to scale to 600+ stations and scale to over 10k vehicles by end of 2022.

Oye! Rickshaw aims to build an effective, organised and sustainable ecosystem around e-rickshaw to address hyperlocal mobility, logistics and energy challenges.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST