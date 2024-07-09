 Oxygen Generators On 2600 Boeing 737 Aircrafts May Fail In Emergency Because Faulty Retention Strap: FAA
G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, July 09, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a retention strap on 2,600 Boeing 737 aircraft may fail during an emergency, requiring immediate inspections, as announced on Monday.

Following numerous reports of oxygen generators in passenger service units moving out of position, which could make it impossible to give additional oxygen to passengers during a depressurization event, the FAA announced that it was requiring inspections of 737 MAX and Next Generation aircraft.

Boeing adhesive failure

Boeing said on Monday that it had instructed airlines to replace a portion of the restraining straps on 737 oxygen generators after a new adhesive installed in August 2019 was observed to have allowed units to shift up to 2 to 3 quarters of an inch. Boeing had on June 17 issued a bulletin to airlines requesting visual inspections.

"In order to guarantee that the generators stay firmly in place, as intended, we have gone back to the original adhesive for all new deliveries," Boeing stated. Inspections of the in-service fleet and undelivered aircraft have not revealed any malfunctioning units.

FAA's airworthiness directive

The Federal Aviation Administration said its airworthiness directive went into effect right away and mandates inspections and, depending on the 737 model, any necessary corrective actions, to be completed within 120 to 150 days. Additionally, airlines are not allowed to install potentially problematic parts by the FAA.

According to the agency, airlines must perform a general visual inspection, replace damaged or new oxygen generators with operable ones, strap thermal pads, and realign affected oxygen generators.

