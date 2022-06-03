Over 600 SMEs raised around Rs 7,600 cr till 2021 through stock exchange platforms: Official

As many as 113 SMEs from the BSE platform and 102 enterprises from the NSE have already migrated to main boards. /Representative image |

Over 600 small and medium enterprises have accessed SME platforms of the two major stock exchanges in the country till 2021, and a cumulative amount raised by these entities was over Rs 7,600 crore, an official said here on Friday.

Despite COVID-induced disruptions, 64 SMEs had raised about Rs 900 crore from such platforms of the BSE and NSE in 2021, SEBI Wholetime member Ananta Barua said. ''Already, 614 SMEs have accessed equity through the exchanges till 2021. Altogether, 367 companies have accessed the BSE exchange and 247 entities on the NSE's platform,'' he said at an interactive session with Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry.'

Barua said the 367 companies have raised capital from the BSE SME platform, while 247 entities accessed the NSE Emerge to get their equity funding. Each of the bourses has helped them raise a cumulative amount of around Rs 3,800 crore, he said.

As many as 113 SMEs from the BSE platform and 102 enterprises from the NSE have already migrated to main boards, the official said. Companies listed on the SME platforms can switch to the main exchange after they meet certain norms of the bourses.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both the stock exchanges have relaxed terms and conditions for listing, in a bid to help small and medium companies overcome challenges in raising capital, the official said. There are SME-focused funds from both the private sector and the government.

''There are already 19 SME funds in operation,'' he said. Barua also mentioned that a new trend of debt funding among startups has gained pace.

Citing a report, he said a total of $538 million in venture debt has been disbursed till 2021.

According to the report, 91 companies benefited from the venture debt funding. Barua declined to speak on Axis AMC developments and action taken by the market regulator.

(With PTI inputs)