Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Over 16 crore more people forced into poverty in two years of pandemic: Oxfam

In its report titled 'Inequality Kills', Oxfam International stated that inequality is contributing to the death of at least 21,000 people each day, or one person every four seconds.
The world's ten richest men saw their fortunes grow at a rate of US$15,000 per second during the first two years of the pandemic. |

The first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic saw incomes of 99 per cent of humanity fall and over 16 crore people were forced into poverty, according to Oxfam report.

In its report titled 'Inequality Kills', Oxfam International stated that inequality is contributing to the death of at least 21,000 people each day, or one person every four seconds.

The world's ten richest men saw their fortunes grow at a rate of US$15,000 per second during the first two years of the pandemic.

This is a conservative finding based on deaths globally from lack of access to healthcare, gender-based violence, hunger, added Oxfam report.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
