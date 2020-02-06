Outlook on Vodafone Idea critical, says parent firm

New Delhi: Vodafone on Wednesday said the outlook for its India telecom joint venture Vodafone Idea remained "critical" and it was seeking relief from the government to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues over a longer period.

"In October, the Supreme Court gave an adverse judgment in the AGR case against the industry.The outlook for Vodafone Idea (VIL) remains critical. VIL is seeking relief from the Indian government to ensure that the rate and level of payments it makes to the government is sustainable and it can meet its other commitments as they fall due," the London-based telecom major said.