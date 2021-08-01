Our aim is to make everyone water independent: N S Bagga tells BrandSutra

Atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology was probably pioneered in Israel. How did you think of bringing the technology to India and what have been the highlights of AKVO’s journey so far?

In late 2016, as I was reading about Cape Town and its impending water scarcity and with major metros of India running out of ground water along with other natural resources, it dawned upon me that India needed a workable approach in mitigating this crisis. So I embarked upon a completely new, unsung terrain of manufacturing atmospheric water generators for India and Middle Eastern countries. After a lot of research online, I investigated this amazing source of water which is practically untapped. It took us over a year to build our first running machine. Up to now, we have sold over 450 machines worldwide. Some noteworthy highlights: 1. Hardua Mangarh in Damoh region of Madhya Pradesh faced an acute water crisis. The villagers had to climb down a 200-year-old well, just to fetch water. They had to form a human ladder going down the steep well, taking great risk to fetch a bucket of water. During summer, it often dried up, forcing people to migrate from the village. The Public Health & Environment Department of Madhya Pradesh approached AKVO to come up with a solution. Now, after over two years of the installation of the AKVO 365K machine unit there, villagers receive about 1,000 litres of fresh drinking water every day from air. 2. During the summer months of 2019, the Greater Chennai Corporation had installed AKVO atmospheric water generator in its premises on a trial basis. Currently, over 50 machines have been installed in Chennai across schools, residential complexes, private institutions etc. 3. Over 44 AKVO machines have been installed at the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium, with an order for over 350 more. AKVO atmospheric water systems have also installed their new 300 litre machine at Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority. DP World has already installed their first machine in their Dubai port.

How have your operations grown since you started out in 2017 – what is the company’s topline currently? What is the strength of your user base and distribution network? What kind of competition is there in the market?

We have targeted a topline of Rs 5 crore this financial year. We currently have a user base in eight countries across the world like India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Chile, Philippines, South Africa, ranging from large corporates to governments and households. There are many new players entering the market, but we are the largest, one of the oldest and most established brands in India.