Organised players in dairy sector to gain from recent PLI scheme: ICRA

The recently announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme involving a total outlay of Rs. 10,900 crores, by the Government of India for the food processing sector would benefit the domestic dairy sector, mainly the value-added products (VADP)s like mozzarella cheese and ready to consume product categories.

The scheme offers incentives based on sales growth based on investment incurred by companies between FY2022 and FY2027 with the base year being FY2020 for the eligibility criteria for first four years. For 5th and 6th year, the base year would shift to FY2022 and FY2023 respectively. ICRA expects the scheme to fuel incremental investments of approximately Rs. 500-600 crores by organised players in the designated products over the said time period.

Giving more insights, Ms. Sheetal Sharad Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA says, “The scheme is a welcome step towards encouraging investments by dairy sectors in VADPs and help in integrating the entire dairy supply chain. Companies with significant presence in product categories like mozzarella cheese and ready to consume milk-based processed beverages would benefit from PLI incentives. In the first phase, four large dairy players have been shortlisted in category I of the scheme.”

Introduction of dairy VADPs under the PLI scheme for food processing demonstrates the Centre’s focus on strengthening capabilities in this segment and deepening the market.

Within the dairy sector, VADP segment has been growing at a healthy pace aided by rising disposable incomes, changing dietary preference and healthy demand from institutional and QSR segments. The GoI has also been supporting the dairy processing and value addition through Dairy Processing & Infra Development fund (DPIDF) and Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development (AHIDF) funds. The National Dairy Plan (NDP) Phase II, with outlay of Rs. 8,000 crores will carry forward the Mission Milk initiatives for the next period of five years.

“Incremental sales, CAGR-linked incentives would push the dairy players to augment their dairy processing capacities. Healthy growth prospects post-COVID impact; will enable them help achieve incentive targets. The industry is expected to continue with moderate capex plans to aid the growth in organised dairy segment with portfolio expansion,” Sharad added.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:04 AM IST