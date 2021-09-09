Oppo, UNDP partner to support young entrepreneurs tackle climate issues via technology

Global technology company Oppo announced today that it has entered into a year-long partnership with the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) to engage young social entrepreneurs to join efforts to address social sustainability issues through innovation.

Through the initiative, Oppo will help young entrepreneurs develop their ideas and support them in playing a more influential role in the UN (United Nations) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

This project is an evolution of Kengo Kuma and OPPO’s Bamboo Ring exhibition which debuted at the 2019 edition of the London Design Festival and explored the harmonious relationship between humans and nature through the envisioning of lightweight yet strong structures made with bamboo and carbon fiber.

This year, OPPO’s experiential installation uses pioneering technology to engage all the senses through a series of orchestral scores composed by Japanese violinist Midori Komachi with Musicity.

William Liu, Vice President and President of Global Marketing at OPPO, said, "Today, young people are no longer just spectators to the ever-changing world around them. Instead, they are eager to channel their passion and creativity to create a better world. We are honored to work with the UNDP to support the young generation in addressing the most urgent global issues we are facing."

As one of the first programs in the partnership, Oppo supported the UNDP with the 2021 National Dialogue China, which was held online from August 23 to 27. The National Dialogue China is part of the Youth Co:Lab, the largest youth social entrepreneurship movement in Asia and the Pacific, co-created by the UNDP and its partners. The theme of the National Dialogue this year is “Climate Action & Accelerating Green Recovery”, and is aimed at encouraging young people to make full use of digital skills to tackle climate issues through the use of innovative, inclusive and sustainable solutions.

The outstanding entrepreneurial projects selected through the 2021 National Dialogue China will be eligible for the 2022 Youth Co:Lab, where winners will meet with other young entrepreneurs from more than 20 other countries and regions to discuss how young people can help achieve sustainable development goals through social innovation and entrepreneurship.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:29 PM IST