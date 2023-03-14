Opening Bell: Sensex opens at 58,171 down by 66 points Nifty drops to 17,134 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Following global cues markets open flat with Sensex on Tuesday opened at 58,171 down by 66 points and Nifty dropped to 17,134.50 down by 19.80 points.

Top gainers in Sensex include Titan, LT, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ITC, Reliance and Tech Mahindra. The top looses in the morning session are Wipro, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance.

Nifty top gainers in the morning trade session were Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, ONGC, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance where as Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, IndusIn Bank and Asian Paints were among the losers.

Global markets

Wall Street on Monday was down on Monday dragged by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank collapse, but Nasdaq ended higher with the hopes that federal Reserve would ease up interest rate hikes. Tokyo markets on Tuesday opened sharply lower after fall in European markets and assurance by US President Joe Biden that America's banking system is sound. Nikkei 225 index was down at 27,183.10 an hour into the trade where as Topix index saw a drop of 2.95 per cent to 1,942.04. Singapore Exchange Nifty was at 17,218, up by 39 points or 0.23 per cent. Asian shares declined today after second US bank collapse on Monday.

Oil prices

Oil prices went lower on Tuesday, continuing the previous day fall following the SVB crisis with Brent crude futures falling to $80.68 down by 9 cents a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped to $74.64 a barrel.

Markets on Monday

Sensex on Monday closed 897 points lower at 58,238 and Nifty ended below 17,200 mark.

Indian Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened at 82,29, 17 paise lower against US dollar.