Opening Bell: Nifty opens below 18500, Sensex falls 200 points | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, Indian economic indices opened lower, with the Nifty below 18,500.

The Sensex was down 122.88 points, or 0.20% at 62170.76, and the Nifty was down 35.90 points, or 0.19%, at 18476.90. About 984 shares have advanced, 791 shares have declined, and 195 shares are unchanged.

Hero MotoCorp, BPCL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Maruti Suzuki were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while Hindalco Industries, HDFC, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, and Apollo Hospitals were the big losers.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

Wall Street had ended mostly lower on Friday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.58 percent lower at USD 81.47 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 369.08 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.