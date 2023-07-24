 Opening bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex Down To 66,569.99, Nifty At 19,716.15
Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra, HUL, Titan Company were among the losers whereas HDFC Life, L&T, ITC, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Opening bell: Markets Trade Lower; Sensex Down To 66,569.99, Nifty At 19,716.15

Sensex declines 114.27 points to 66,569.99 in early trade on Monday and Nifty falls 28.85 points to 19,716.15. Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra, HUL, Titan Company were among the losers whereas HDFC Life, L&T, ITC, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the gainers.

Markets on Friday

The markets end lower on Friday after hitting record highs through the week. Sensex closed at 66,825.23, down by 746.67 points and Nifty ended the week at 19,779.85, down by 199.30 points.

IT stocks were the worst hit on Friday.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended the day with marginal changes. Nifty Banks on Friday hit record high before falling close to 111.70 points.

