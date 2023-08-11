Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,583.61, Nifty At 19,526.90 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,583.61, down by 104.57 points and Nifty was comparatively flat at 19,526.90 with a loss of 16.20 points. HCL Tech, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas NTPC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel and Sun Pharma were among the losers.

ONGC, Hindustan Aeronautics, Nykaa, Zydus Lifesciences, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NALCO, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SpiceJet, City Union Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Voltas, IRFC, Jindal Steel & Power, Raymond, Muthoot Finance and Info Edge shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended on a negative note. The Sensex fell 307.63 points to end the day at 65,688.18 and the Nifty was at 19,543.10, down by 89.45 points. Nifty Bank slipped 338.90 points to 44,541.80.

Global markets

US markets closed flat on Thursday amid fears about the US economy's longer-term prospects as data showed that headline and core consumer prices climbed by 0.2 per cent in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 52.79 points at 35,176.15, the S&P 500 closed 1.12 points higher at 4,468.83 and Nasdaq Composite rose 15.97 points at 13,737.99.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Friday with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 1.22 points at 2,602.78 and GIFT Nifty exchange jumped 18 points to trade at 19,558, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 269.32 points at 32,473.65. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 33.93 points to 19,214.33.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Friday morning after OPEC producers hoped the demand for oil to be robust in 2024. Brent crude futures for October gained 7 cents to $86.47 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $82.94 per barrel, up by 12 cents.

Brent crude on Wednesday had settled at its highest since January 27 and West Texas Intermediate Crude settled at its highest since November 2022.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Friday at 82.75 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.71.