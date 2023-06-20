Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,128.98, Nifty At 18,738.35 | Representative Image

The markets on Tuesday morning were trading lower with Sensex at 63,128.98, down by 96.01 points and Nifty was relatively flat at 18,738.35 with a loss of 17.10 points. Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Titan, Wipro and TCS were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra and Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Maruti were among the losers.

HMA Agro Industries IPO

The second initial public offering for this week is of frozen buffalo meat exporter HMA Agro Industries, with the final day to be on June 23. The IPO would be offered at Rs 555-585 per share. The company aims to raise Rs 480 crore through IPO and use it for its working capital requirements besides general corporate purpose.

Markets on Monday

Sensex drops by 216.70 points to end the day at 63,167.88 while Nifty closed at 18,755.25, down 70.75 points. Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Hero Motocorp, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Adani Ports lost the most.

Global markets

US markets were closed in observance of Juneteenth on Monday.

The Asian stock markets on Tuesday were trading mixed after China's central bank cut some of its key lending rates for the first time in 10 months. Singapore's SGX Nifty down by 57.50 points at 18,817.00, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,763.11 with a drop of 149.78 points, South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,599.73 with a loss of 9.77 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a drop of 209.39 points at 33,161.03.

Read Also IndiGo To Buy 500 Airbus A320 Aircraft As It Struggles With Engine Shortage

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday morning traded mixed as China cut its lending rates last week. Brent crude futures were up 3 cents at $76.12 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude remained unchanged at $71.29 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday at 82.03 per dollar against Monday's close of 81.94.