Opening bell: Markets trade in green; Sensex at 61,868.74, Nifty at 18,298.95 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday opened in green with Sensex at 61,868.74, up by 104.49 points and Nifty rose by 34.55 points at 18,298.95. Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Titan were the top gainers whereas Sun Pharma, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and HCL Tech were the top losers.

The stocks of Lupin, Reliance Infrastructure, Raymond, Apollo Tyres, Birla Corporation, Castrol India, Eveready, Indraprastha Gas, Rain Industries, Nazara Technologies and Shipping Corporation of India will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Monday

Markets on Monday bounced back with Sensex closing 709.96 points higher at 61,764.25 and Nifty was up at 18,264.40 with a gain of 195.40 points. The trading was highly focused on rate-sensitive sectors like banking, realty and auto. This also comes after data suggested that there were lower chances of a US rate hike.

Global markets

US stocks on Monday after its gain of Friday were comparatively flat with S&P 500 going up by 1.85 points to 4,137.90, Nasdaq Composite rising 19.31 points to 12,254.72 and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a fall of 53.96 points to 33,620.42.

The Asian markets on the other hand were mixed with Singapore's SGX Nifty seeing a drop of 37 points to 18,313, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 80.62 points to 20,216.41 and South Korea's KOSPI also slipped by 9.51 points to 2,503.70. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 202.22 points at 29,152.10 and Shanghai Composite was up by 5.19 points at 3,400.19.

Rupee

Rupee on Tuesday opens at 81.84 per dollar against Monday's close of 81.80 per dollar.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after strong gains in the last two sessions as traders remain cautious ahead of US inflation figures for April 2023 that will be the main factor in the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates. Brent Crude futures on Tuesday were trading at $76.70 per barrel down by 31 cents and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures was at $72.87 per barrel with a gain of 29 cents.