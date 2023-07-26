Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex At 66,544.96, Nifty At 19,740.65

Opening Bell: Markets Open At Record High; Sensex Touches 67,008.59, Nifty At 19,804.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened higher with Sensex at 66,544.96, up by 189.25 points and Nifty was at 19,740.65 with a gain of 60.05 points. L&T, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra and TCS were among the losers.

Axis Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Bajaj Financa, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cements, Bharat Petroleum, Punjab National Bank, Cipla, Colgate-Palmolive, REC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Godfrey Phillips India, Jindal Stainless, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals and Deepak Fertilisers shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Tuesday

The markets on Tuesday closed flat with Sensex down by 29.07 points at 66,355.71, Nifty was at 19,680.60 with a gain of 8.25 points.

From Sensex pack, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, NTPC, Ultra TechCement, Titan Company were the major gainers.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Tuesday on the back of IT companies like Microsoft and Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26.83 points at 35,438.07, the S&P 500 closed 85.69 points higher at 4,567.46 and Nasdaq Composite rose 85.69 points at 14,144.56.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Wednesday with Hong Kong's Hang Seng falling 44.05 points to 19,390.35, South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 19.84 points at 2,616.62, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 16.38 points to 32,666.13 and GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 3.50 points to trade at 19,722.

Oil prices

Oil prices were slipped on Wednesday morning as data revealed rise in US crude stockpiles but the losses were reversed amid signs of tighter global supply. Brent crude futures fell 32 cents to $82.32 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $79.35 per barrel down by 28 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Wednesday at 81.89 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 81.87.

