 Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75

Ultra Tech Cement, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the morning session.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Opening bell: Markets trade higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Wednesday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 63,000.67, up by 207.79 points and Nifty was at 18,665.75 with a gain of 66.75 points. Ultra Tech Cement, Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys and Tata Steel were the top gainers in the morning session.

Markets on Tuesday

Ahead of US Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India's meetings to decide on rate hikes, Sensex went up marginally by 57.81 points to end the day at 62,845.30. Nifty also stayed in the green above 18,600 points, as repo rates are expected to be left unchanged.

Global markets

With investors awaiting inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week US markets ended higher on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.42 points to 33,573.28, the S&P 500 rose by 10.06 to 4,283.85 and Nasdaq ended higher at 13,2276.42 up by 46.99 points.

The Asian stock markets on Wednesday were mixed with Singapore's SGX Nifty up by 29 points at 18,708 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,326.83 with a gain of 227.55 points and South Korea's KOSPI was higher with an addition of 7.93 points at 2,623.34. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 380.51 points at 32,126.27.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday were relatively stable as Saudi Arabia's pledge to deepen output cuts created fear for tighter global supply which could impact the demand. Brent crude futures was up 9 cents at $76.38 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.85 per barrel with a gain of 11 cents.

Read Also
World Bank revises India's growth forecast down to 6.3%
article-image

Rupee

Indian rupee on Wednesday opened higher at 82.56 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 82.61.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher; Sensex at 63,000.67, Nifty at 18,665.75

World Bank revises India's growth forecast down to 6.3%

World Bank revises India's growth forecast down to 6.3%

In Pics: The Apple Vision Pro Headset's Most Exciting Features

In Pics: The Apple Vision Pro Headset's Most Exciting Features

Aditya Birla Group Invests Rs 5,000 Crore In Retail Jewellery Venture To Compete Against Titan And...

Aditya Birla Group Invests Rs 5,000 Crore In Retail Jewellery Venture To Compete Against Titan And...

After Elevate, Honda Has 4 More SUVs In Pipeline For Its Journey Towards Revival

After Elevate, Honda Has 4 More SUVs In Pipeline For Its Journey Towards Revival