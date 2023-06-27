Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Despite Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,165.31, Nifty At 18,744.50 | File

The markets on Tuesday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 63,165.31, up by 195.74 points and Nifty was at 18,744.50 with a loss of 53.30 points. Infosys, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Nestle were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Titan, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

Cyient DLM IPO is set to open today with an issue price of Rs 250-265 per share. The company is looking to raise close to Rs 592 crore at the upper band.

Markets on Monday

Sensex ended flat gaining 9.37 points to settle at 62,970 while Nifty closed at 18,691.20 after gaining 25.70 points. While Auto and Pharma sectors gained 1 per cent each, FMCG and metal indices saw a gain of 0.5 per cent each.

Global markets

US markets on Monday closed lower for a second consecutive day as investors were hesitant to bet on risky assets before they can see the result of Russia's aborted weekend mutiny. Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 12.72 points to 33,714.71, the S&P 500 fell 19.51 points to 4,328.82 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 156.74 points to 13,335.78.

The Asian stock markets on Tuesday were mixed with Singapore's SGX Nifty gaining 26.50 points at 18,730.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,025.68 with a jump of 231.55 points. However, South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,579.76 with a drop of 2.44 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 257.05 points at 32,441.76.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday morning were higher for a second consecutive day after a revolt by Russian mercenaries broke out over the weekend and raised concerns regarding the stability of Russian politics and the impact of the revolt on oil supply. Brent crude futures went up by 6 cents at $74.24 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.47 per barrel with a gain of 10 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday at 81.97 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.04.