Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 66,157.25, Nifty At 19,600.45

The markets on Friday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 66,157.25, up by 96.35 points and Nifty was at 19,600.45 with a gain of 23.50 points. Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Wipro and ITC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas TCS, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

The NSE on July 14 added RBL Bank to its F&O ban list in addition to Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank.

LTImindtree, Tata Elxsi, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, Hathway Cable, HDFC Bank and Kasur Vysya Bank shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday with a record high. The Sensex went up 581.13 points to end the week at 66,140.02 and the Nifty gains 150.75 points at 19,564.50.

Global markets

US markets traded mixed on Friday with banks and financial shares pulling the markets down following quarterly reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 113.89 points at 34,509.03, the S&P 500 closed 4.62 points higher at 4,505.42 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 24.87 points at 14,113.70.

The shares of JPMorgan Chase was up 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 banks index dipped 0.9 per cent and Wells Fargo dipped 0.3 per cent.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 63.16 points to 19,413.78, GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it gained 8.50 points to trade at 19,627.50. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 28.07 points to 32,391.26 and South Korea's KOSPI saw a dip of 5.08 points at 2,623.22.

Oil prices

Oil prices dipped for a second session on Monday morning after Libya resumed production over the weekend. Brent crude futures fell 57 cents to $79.30 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.90 per barrel with a dip of 52 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Monday at 82.13 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.17.

