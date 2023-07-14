Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amidst Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,849.38, Nifty At 19,494.45 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Friday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 65,849.38, up by 290.49 points and Nifty was at 19,494.45 with a gain of 80.70 points. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Power Grid, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the losers.

The NSE on July 14 added Delta Corp to its F&O ban list in addition to Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment India, Punjab National Bank, India Cements.

Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Tata Steel, Info Media shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

The benchmark indices on Thursday ended with Sensex up 252.32 points to end the day at 65,646.22 and the Nifty was flat 29.45 points at 19,413.75.

Sensex and Nifty hit new record highs on Thursday with Sensex crossing the 65,899 mark it hit on July 7 and Nifty crossing the 19,523 mark high. Sensex on July 12 at 10:09 am was at 66,007.23 with a jump of 613.33 points and Nifty was at 19,560.50 with a gain of 176.20 points. The markets were led by gains in banks, metals, financials, technology, energy stocks and automobiles.

Global markets

US markets traded higher on Thursday for the second consecutive day after data showed that the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in the last three years. This is in addition to a surprisingly benign US inflation report released on Wednesday, together indicate that the inflation pressures are reducing. The report also raised hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 47.71 points at 34,395.14, the S&P 500 closed 37.88 higher at 4,510.04 and Nasdaq Composite rose 219.61 points at 14,138.57. This is the second day that Nasdaq rose by over 1 per cent.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Friday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 88.09 points to 19,438.71, South Korea's KOSPI saw a jump of 30.61 points at 2,621.84. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it lost 16 points to trade at 19,542 and Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 6.30 points to 32,413.03.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Friday morning on support from easing US inflation signs and tighter supply due to issues in Libya and Nigeria. Brent crude futures rose 27 cents to $81.63 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.24 per barrel with a gain of 35 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Friday for the fifth consecutive day at 81.94 per dollar against Thursday's close of 82.02.