Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,528.77, Nifty At 19,427.10 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 65,528.77, up by 184.40 points and Nifty was at 19,427.10 with a gain of 71.20 points. Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Wipro, TCS, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

The NSE on July 10 added Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment India and Punjab National Bank to its F&O ban list in addition to BHEL Granules India, India Cements and Delta Corp.

Excel shares will be in focus today as they announce the first quarter results today.

Markets on Monday

Sensex went up 63.72 points to settle at 65,344.17 and Nifty was up 36.30 points at 19,368.10 to end the day. Nifty Bank fell by 45.90 points and 5 Nifty stocks including Bajaj Auto, Bharti, JSW hit a 52-week record high.

Global markets

US markets snapping a three-day losing streak rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials comment indicated that the central bank was close to ending its tightening cycle. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 209.52 points at 33,944.4, the S&P 500 closed 10.58 points higher at 4,409.53 and Nasdaq Composite rose 24.77 points at 13,685.48.

The Asian stock markets on Tuesday were trading higher with Hong Kong's Hang Seng adding 132.60 points to 18,612.32, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 152.09 points to 32,341.82 and South Korea's KOSPI saw a jump of 29.01 points at 2,549.71 GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it gained 31.50 points to trade at 19,488.

Oil prices

Oil prices were higher on Tuesday morning as investors focused on supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the biggest oil exporters and at the same time awaited data that would indicate the demand. Brent crude futures rose 33 cents at $78 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.34 per barrel with a gain of 35 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Tuesday for the second consecutive day at 82.40 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.57.