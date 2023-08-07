Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,796.03, Nifty At 19,547.80 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Monday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,796.03, up by 74.78 points and Nifty was comparatively flat at 19,547.80 with a gain of 30.80 points. Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Wipro were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the losers.

Godrej Consumers, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharma, PB Fintech and Max Healthcare shares will be in focus today as they announce their first quarter results.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note on Friday. The Sensex was up 480.57 points to end the day at 65,721.25 and the Nifty was up 135.35 points at 19,517. Nifty bank up by 366.05 points to 44,879.50.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Friday as investors prepared for more possible surprises after Apple earnings turned out to be disappointing. Apple shares on Friday fell close to 4.8 per cent which is its biggest drop since September 29,2022. On the other hand Amazon saw a rise of 8.3 per cent after it posted an upbeat third-quarter outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 150.27 points at 35,065.02, the S&P 500 closed 23.86 points lower at 4,478.03 and Nasdaq Composite shed 45.18 points at 13,914.54.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Monday with South Korea's KOSPI gaining 4.24 points at 2,607.04 and GIFT Nifty exchange adding 29.00 points to trade at 19,530. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 27.80 points to 19,511.66 and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 39.05 points to 32,153.70.

Oil prices

Oil prices extended gains on Monday morning to touch the highest levels since mid-April after Russia and Saudi decided to tighten supply for another month to support prices. Brent crude futures for October gained 25 cents to $86.49 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $83.05 per barrel up by 23 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Monday at 82.73 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.84.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)