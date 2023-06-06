Opening bell: Markets trade flat; Sensex at 62,732.07, Nifty at 18,589.60 | Representative Image

The markets on Tuesday morning were trading flat with Sensex at 62,732.07, down by 55.40 points and Nifty was at 18,589.60 with a loss of 4.25 points. Ultra Tech Cement, Tata Motors, Maruti, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were the top gainers whereas Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

Markets on Monday

The domestic indices managed to stay in the green for the second straight day, thanks to positive global cues, as hopes for the US federal reserve pausing its rate hikes are high. Driven by auto and financial stocks, Sensex went up by 256 points to end the day at 62,803. Nifty also settled above 18,598 points, up 0.35 per cent.

Global markets

With Apple briefly hitting a record high before losing ground and investors weighing the possible pause in interest rate hikes at the upcoming policy meeting the US markets ended lower on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to 33,562.86, the S&P 500 declined to 4,273.79 and Nasdaq ended lower at 13,229.43.

After a positive day on Monday the Asian stock market following global cues were trading mixed. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 13.50 points to 18,711.50 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,106.27 with a loss of 2.23 points. However, South Korea's KOSPI was higher with an addition of 14.05 points at 2,615.41, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 56.22 points at 32,273.65.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday were lower losing most of its Monday gains after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July in order to counter macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets. Brent crude futures was down 23 cents to $76.48 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.90 per barrel with a loss of $25 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened higher at 82.56 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.67.