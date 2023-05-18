Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 61,890.25, Nifty at 18,278.40 | File

The markets on Thursday, after last few session of red opened in green with Sensex at 61,890.25, up by 329.61 points and Nifty added 96.65 points at 18,278.40. Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement and Axis Bank were the top gainers whereas Titan and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top losers.

The stocks of State Bank of India, InterGlobe Aviation, ITC, Bata India, GAIL, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, PTC India Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Zydus Lifesciences and United Spirits will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, as most sectors remained in the red territory, Sensex shed 350 points to end the day at 61,560, while Nifty settled below the 18,200 point mark. Real estate, IT and metals lost the most, while banks, power and oil firms also delivered negative performance.

Global markets

US stocks, after a negative close on Tuesday rose on Wednesday over a potential deal on the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling. Additionally the rebound of regional bank shares helped ease investors' concern and reach a positive close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 408.63 points at 33,420.77, the S&P 500 added 48.87 points at 4,158.77 and Nasdaq Composite gained 157.51 points at 12,500.57.

Even the Asian markets rose on Thursday morning with the hopes that the US government is closer to a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default. Singapore's SGX Nifty jumped by 38.50 points to 18,270.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng saw a gain of 121.63 points at 19,682.20. Japan's Nikkei 225 also added 375.87 points at 30,469.46 and South Korea's KOSPI was slightly higher at 2,506.42 with a gain of 11.76 points.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday fell for a third day after a surprising rise in US crude inventories helped calm demand concerns. Brent crude futures dipped 24 cents to $76.72 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.62 down by 21 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Thursday opened marginally higher at 82.35 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.39.