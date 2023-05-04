Opening bell: Markets trade flat; Sensex at 61,178.69, Nifty at 18,087.25 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday opened in red with Sensex at 61,178.69, down by 14.61 points and Nifty fell by 2.60 points at 18,087.25. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Titan, TCS and Sun Pharma were the top gainers whereas Mahindra and Mahindra, Maruti, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top losers.

The stocks of HDFC Limited, TVS Motors, Adani Enterprises, Blue Star, Dabur India, IDFC and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Wednesday

Markets on Wednesday closed lower with Sensex down 161.41 points to 61,193.3 and Nifty fell down to 18,089.85 lower by 57.8 points. Nifty IT and Banking were lower by 0.09 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Global markets

Wall Street on Wednesday ended in red due to increasing uncertainty regarding the Federal Reserve's next move. The Fed raised the interest rates on Wednesday by 25 basis points and signaled that it may pause on any further increase. The Dow Jones Industrial Average went down 270.29 points to 33,414.24, the S&P 500 slipped 28.83 points to 4,090.75 whereas Nasdaq Composite fell 55.18 points to 12,025.33.

While the Chinese shares whiplashed after a three-day break, Hong Kong's Hang Seng went up 181.90 points to 19,881.06 and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 34.77 points at 29,157.95. On the other hand Singapore's SGX Nifty was down 63 points to 18,097.50 and South Korea's KOSPI fell 6.43 points to 2,494.97.

Rupee

Rupee on Thursday opened at 81.67 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 81.82.

Oil price

Oil prices on Wednesday were trading lower with the US crude benchmark below $70 per barrel which was the lowest since March. Oil prices on Thursday opened a per cent lower deepening the steep loss in the last two sessions.