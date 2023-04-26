Opening bell: Markets trade flat; Sensex at 60,128.43, Nifty at 17,756.95 | Representative Image

The markets on Wednesday trade flat with Sensex at 60,128.43, down by 2.28 points and Nifty dipped by 12.30 points at 17,756.95. TCS, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers whereas Tata Motors, NTPC, Baja Finserv, HDFC and ITC were the top losers.

The stocks of Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Poonawalla Fincorp, Voltas, UTI Asset Management Company and Shoppers Stop will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Tuesday

The markets on Tuesday closed in green with Sensex up by 62 points at 60,118.10, Nifty was at 17,763.70 with a gain of 20.30 points. Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting up to 2.38 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv rising 2.11 per cent and IndusInd Bank closing 1.66 per cent higher. Bharti Airtel, SBI and L&T increased by 1.60 per cent, 1.28 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.

Power and PSU Bank indices rose by 1 per cent each and metal, infra, oil and gas were down by 0.5 per cent each.

Global markets

Wall Street markets were in the red on Tuesday amid fear of economic slowdown due to weak earning season. Nikkei 225 index went down 156.54 points to 28,461.53 and the Topix index dipped 15.41 points to 2,026.74. Whereas Nifty futures at the Singapore Exchange were trading in the range of 17,754 on Wednesday morning.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Wednesday rose after a US trade group reported higher crude oil stocks prior to government data release. Brent crude went up 16 cents to $80.93 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Wednesday opened at 81.98 per dollar, lower against previous close of 81.91.