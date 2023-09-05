 Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,684.10, Nifty Above 19,500
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOpening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,684.10, Nifty Above 19,500

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,684.10, Nifty Above 19,500

Titan, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Motors and ITC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Maruti and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 65,684.10, Nifty Above 19,500 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday morning opened flat with Sensex at 65,684.10, up by 55.96 points and Nifty was at 19,548.50 with a gain of 19.70 points. Titan, Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Motors and ITC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Maruti and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Markets on Monday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid a firm trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 274.06 points to end the day at 65,661.22 and the NSE Nifty went up by 102.15 points to end the day at 19,537.45. Nifty Bank gained 150.15 points or 0.34 percent at 44,586.25.

Global markets

US markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Labour day.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday with GIFT Nifty exchange trading lower at 19,591.50 up by 7.50 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 212.05 points at 18,632.11, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 91.35 points at 32,847.83 and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 6.83 points at 2,577.72.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading mixed on Tuesday as Brent crude futures for November lost 10 cents at $88.90 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $85.88 per barrel with a gain of 33 cents.

Read Also
Finance Ministry Initiates Budgetary Exercise For 2024-25; Seeks Inputs From Various Ministries
article-image

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened lower on Tuesday morning at 82.78 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.74.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

August Service PMI Below July's Over-13-year High At 60.1

August Service PMI Below July's Over-13-year High At 60.1

Automobile Retail Sales See 9% Growth In August: FADA

Automobile Retail Sales See 9% Growth In August: FADA

Paytm Monthly Transaction Users Jumps 20% At 9.4 Crore

Paytm Monthly Transaction Users Jumps 20% At 9.4 Crore

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 5: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On September 5: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai And...

Angel One's Gross Client Acquisition Up 64.9%; Client Base Up By 46.3%

Angel One's Gross Client Acquisition Up 64.9%; Client Base Up By 46.3%