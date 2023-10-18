Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex Above 66,300, Nifty At 19,799.70 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets open flat on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,353.98, down by 74.11 points and Nifty was at 19,799.70 with a loss of 11.80 points. Infosys, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and TCS were the top gainers in the morning session whereas ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T and IndusInd Bank were amidst the losers.

Wipro, Shoppers Stop, LTIMindTree, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Polycab India, Astral and Persistent Systems to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Tuesday

The markets after being in the red on Monday closed higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 66,439.32, up by 272.39 points and Nifty gaining 85.95 points at 19,817.70. The Nifty Bank was also went up by 215.50 points or 0.49 percent to 44,441.40 with Kotak Bank being the higher gainer.

Oil prices

Oil prices rise on Wednesday amid the rising Israel-Hamas conflict that could drive the fuel prices higher. Brent crude futures for November rose $1.62 to $91.49 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $88.43 per barrel with a gain of 37 $1.77.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Wednesday morning at 83.22 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.26.