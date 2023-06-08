Opening Bell: Markets Trade Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 63,182.52, Nifty At 18,738.55 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday morning were trading flat with Sensex at 63,182.52, up by 39.56 points and Nifty was at 18,738.55 with a gain of 12.15 points. Nestle, Tata Motors, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were the top losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The markets on Wednesday closed higher for the fourth straight session with Sensex at 63,142.96, up by 350.08 and Nifty at 18,726.40 with a gain of 127.40 points. All sectors were in the green with FMCG, Power, oil and gas, capital goods, realty and metal up by 1 per cent each.

Global markets

Ahead of key economic and policy events next week the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 91.74 points to 33,665.02. However, the S&P 500 dropped by 16.33 at 4,267.52 and Nasdaq ended lower at 13,104.90 down by 171.52 points.

The Asian stock markets on Thursday were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,227.84 with a loss of 24.16 points, South Korea's KOSPI was relatively flat at 2,610.52 with a dip of 5.08 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 6.83 points at 32,906.91. However, Singapore's SGX Nifty was higher with a gain of 11 points at 18,823.

Oil prices

After oil prices saw a jump of 1 per cent on Wednesday, they were relatively stable on Thursday as investors took into consideration the increasing demand concerns over a global economic slowdown in the backdrop of expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts. Brent crude futures were down 1 cents at $76.94 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.58 per barrel with a gain of 11 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Thursday opened lower at 82.59 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.54.