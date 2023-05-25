Opening bell: Markets trade flat amid mixed global cues; Sensex at 61,706.13, Nifty at 18,267.60 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Thursday opened flat with Sensex at 61,706.13, down by 67.65 points and Nifty was at 18,267.60 with a fall of 17.80 points. Power Grid, ITC, Nestle, Kotak Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers whereas Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Maruti, TCS and Ultra Tech Cement were the top losers.

The stocks of Zee Entertainment, Steel Authority of India, Bharat Dynamics, Radico Khaitan, Vodafone Idea and Indian Energy Exchange will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Wednesday

Weighed down by metal stocks, Sensex lost 177 points to hit the 61,804 mark towards the end of Wednesday. Nifty also dropped below 18,300 points as Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises led the pack of losers.

Global markets

Wall Street shares on Wednesday continued to fall after talks over the US debt ceiling continued without any resolution and comments from Federal Reserve officials indicated further rate hikes. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 76 points to 12,484.16, S&P 500 closed lower at 4,115.24 with a fall of 30.34 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial slipped to 32,799.92 with a loss of 255.59 points.

The Asian markets on Thursday were mixed as talks on averting the US debt between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continued without resolution and Bank of Korea held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 per cent.

Singapore's SGX Nifty saw a dip of 39.50 points to 18,244.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 18,906.87 with a drop of 209.06 points and South Korea's KOSPI was comparatively flat with a fall of 8.49 points at 2,558.96. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 was in the green with a gain of close to 100 points at 30,781.78.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Thursday fell after it went up for three consecutive days due to uncertainty over United States decision to avoid debt default and further possibilities of OPEC+ output cuts. Brent crude futures fell 5 cents to $78.31 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.18 per barrel with a fall of 16 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Thursday opened lower at 82.67 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.67.