Opening bell: Markets open in green; Sensex at 58,432.98, Nifty at 17,192.55 | Image credit: Pexels (Representative)

Sensex on Wednesday opened in green at 58,432.98 with a jump of 532.79 points and Nifty opened at 17,192.55, up by 149.75 points.

The NSE has added Indiabulls Housing Finance and retained GNFC in the Wednesday F&O ban list.

Asian Paint, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Banik were among the list of gainers where as SunPharma and Bharti Airtel were amongst the losers in Sensex. The Nifty gainers included Adani Enterprises, Adani Port and Titan and SBI Life and ONGC were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday

The Indian equity benchmark on Tuesday ended lower for the fourth straight session with Sensex closed at 57,900.19 down by 337.66 points whereas Nifty closed at 17,043.30 down by 111 points. Nifty also broke 17,000 intraday in the session on Tuesday. The major losers on Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life and TCS. The Nifty gainers on Tuesday included Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro.

Global markets

US stocks on Tuesday bounced back with the Dow Jones Industrial average going up by 336.26 points to 32,155.4 and the S&P 500 going up by 64.8 points to 3,920.56, while Nasdaq composite went up to 11,428.15.

The Asian-Pacific markets were in positive on Wednesday after a slightly cooler US inflation report. Tokyo stocks on Wednesday opened in green with Nikkei 225 going up by 148.97 points to 27,371.01 and Topix index jumping by 19.57 points to 1,967.11. Whereas the Singapore Exchange traded at 17,207, up by 95.5 points.

Oil prices

The oil prices on Wednesday due to a stronger OPEC outlook on demand in China recovered from previous days drop. Brute crude futures went up by 62 cents to $78.07 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also saw a gain of 70 cents to $72.03 a barrel.

Indian Rupee

The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened 21 paise higher at 82.28 per dollar against the previous close of 82.49.