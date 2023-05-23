Opening bell: Markets open higher amid positive global cues; Sensex at 62,112.93, Nifty at 18,367.15 | File

The markets on Tuesday continue to grow higher with Sensex at 62,112.93, up by 149 points and Nifty was at 18,367.15 with a gain of 52.75 points. Titan, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and Power Grid were the top gainers whereas ITC, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top losers.

The stocks of Ashok Leyland, Amararaja Batteries, NMDC and Biocon will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Monday

Lifted by Adani Group stocks, Sensex gained 234 points to end the day in the green at 61,964. Nifty also climbed by 111 points to 18,314.40, as tech and pharma companies led the pack of gainers.

Global markets

Wall Street shares on Monday were mixed as discussion on the US debt ceiling resumed between White House and the Republic Congress. However gold prices slipped after hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve officials. The Nasdaq Composite rose to 12,720.78 and the S & P 500 closed higher at 4,192.63, but the Dow Jones Industrial slipped to 33,286.58.

The Asian markets on Tuesday were higher as talks on averting the US debt resumed between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Singapore's SGX Nifty jumped by 23.50 points to 18,359, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 203.17 points at 31,289.99 and South Korea's KOSPI was higher at 2,571.52 with a gain of 14.44 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was comparatively flat with a rise of 0.56 points at 19,678.73.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday rose for the second consecutive day led by expectations of tighter markets due to increasing seasonal demand for gasoline and possible supply cuts from OPEC+ producers. Brent crude futures jumped 20 cents to $76.19 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.26 per barrel with a gain of 21 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened flat at 82.84 per dollar against Monday's close of 82.84.