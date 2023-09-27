Opening Bell: Markets In Red Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Below 66,000, Nifty At 19,637

Opening Bell: Markets Trade Lower Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 66,510.65, Nifty At 19,827.35 | Representative Image

The markets fell on Wednesday with Sensex at 65,925.64, down by 19.83 points and Nifty was at 19,637 with a loss of 27.70 points. L&T, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tata Steel, Baja Finance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 78.22 points to close at 65,945.47. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty, was down by 9.85 points to end the day at 19,664.70. Nifty Bank shed 141.90 points or 0.32 percent at 44,624.20.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields climbed to 1-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 388 points to 33,618.88, the S&P 500 fell 63.91 points at 4,273.53 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 207.71 points at 13,063.61.

The Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 210.42 points at 32,104.63 and South Korea's KOSPI slipped 4.25 points at 2,458.72. However, GIFT Nifty exchange was trading higher at 19,610.50 up by 2.50 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 63.35 points at 17,532.25.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid concerns of tighter supply heading into winter. Brent crude futures for November climbed 33 cents at $94.29 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped to $90.70 per barrel with a gain of 31 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Wednesday morning at 83.23 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.23.