Opening bell: Markets in green; Sensex at 60,065.39, Nifty at 17,669.35 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The markets on Tuesday opened in green with Sensex at 60,065.39, up by 218.88 points and Nifty rose 45.30 by points at 17,669.35. Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers whereas ICICI Bak, Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS were the top losers.

The stocks of Delta Corp Limited, Jai Mata Glass Limited and Tierra Agrotech Limited will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Stock markets on Monday

Indian markets on Monday ended with modest gains for the sixth straight session with the buying focused around the auto, power, real estate and oil and gas sector. Sensex closed at 59,846.51 up by 13.54 points whereas Nifty closed at 17,624, up by 24.90 points. Through the day Sensex crossed 60,000 and Nifty was closer to its 17,700 mark.

The gainers for the day included Tata Motors, ONGC, Adani Enterprises, Wipro and Grasim Industries. However, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, HUL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the losers.

Global Markets

The US markets on Monday climbed up from steep losses as investors prepare for inflation data and bank earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 101.23 points at 33,586.52, whereas S&P 500 rose 4.09 points to 4,109.11 and Nasdaq Composite fell by 3.60 points to 12,084.36.

As South Korea's central bank held rates for the second time with the interest rate at 3.5 per cent and the nation's inflation rate of 4.2 per cent the Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday. SGX Nifty was up by 25.50 points on Tuesday and Nifty futures were trading at 17,710.50. Even Tokyo stocks were up with Nikkei 225 index at 27m891.70 and Topix at 1,992.06.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday were higher as investors considered the supply cut from OPEC+ which will tighten the global market in addition to the rising concerns on the further interest rate hikes that has the potential to dampen the demand. Brute crude went up 8 cents to $84.26 per barrel whereas US Texas Intermediate rose by 11 cents at $79.85 per barrel.

Rupee

Indian rupee on Tuesday opened at 81.95 per dollar against dollar, with the previous close of 81.98.