Opening Bell: Markets Fall Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex Below 65,600, Nifty At 19,524.95

The markets fell on Monday with Sensex at 65,532.67, down by 462.96 points and Nifty was at 19,524.95 with a loss of 128.55 points. HCLTech, TCS, Infosys and Nestle were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Tata Steel, NTPC, SBI, JSW Steel and Asian Paintswere among the losers.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday ended the day on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 364.06 points to close at 65,995.63. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty rose by 105.70 points to end the day at 19,651.45.

Nifty Bank gained 159.35 points at 44,372.70.

Global markets

US markets closed higher on Friday as investors on the back of technology shares as investors considered the jobs report indicating a rise in US job hiring in September. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 288.01 points to end the day at 33,407.58. The S&P 500 rose 50.31 points at 4,308.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 211.51 points at 13,431.34 registering their biggest daily percentage gains since late August.

The Asian stock markets were trading lower on Monday with Shanghai Composite down 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI are closed today for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng's morning session was cancelled after the city raised its typhoon warning for Typhoon Koinu.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose over $4 per barrel on Monday recovering from last week's fall with Brent crude futures for November rising $4.18 to $88.76 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $87.02 per barrel with a gain of $4.23.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Monday morning at 83.22 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.25.

