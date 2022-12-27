e-Paper Get App
Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 249 points, Nifty above 18000

Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, NTPC, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty above 18000.

The Sensex was up 249.46 points or 0.41% at 60815.88, and the Nifty was up 76.70 points or 0.43% at 18091.30.

About 1,732 shares advanced, 281 shares declined, and 60 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, ONGC, Hindalco Industries, NTPC, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were M&M, HDFC Bank, UPL, and TCS.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

