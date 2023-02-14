Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 229 points, Nifty at 17833 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened higher, with Nifty around 17833.

The Sensex is up 229.77 points or 0.38% at 60661.61 and the Nifty is up 62.20 points or 0.35% at 17833.10.

About 1,249 shares advanced, 720 shares declined, and 123 shares were unchanged.

UPL, Infosys, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, and TCS were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI Life Insurance.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

