Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 693 points, Nifty below 17400 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened on a negative note with Nifty below

The Sensex was down 693.06 points or 1.16% at 59113.22 and the Nifty was down 202.95 points or 1.15% at 17386.65.

About 560 shares advanced, 1,319 shares declined, and 104 were shares unchanged.

Tata Motors, Britannia Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto were among the major gainers on Nifty, while the top losers were Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance.



Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE