Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 260 points, Nifty around 18300

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a negative note, with Nifty around 18300.

The Sensex is down 260.92 points or 0.42 percent at 61538 and Nifty down 77.90 points or 0.42 percent at 18337.

About 996 shares advanced, 1,091 shares declined, and 110 shares were unchanged.

ONGC, Coal India, Tata Motors, Reliance and L&T were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were Infosys, HCL, Hindalco, Asian Paints, and Dr Reddy.



Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

All sectors except oil & gas are traded in red.

The midcap and smallcap indices are down half a percent each.