Opening bell: Indices open marginally up; Sensex up 91 points, Nifty at 18595

Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
Xinhua: (Representative)
Indian indices opened marginally up on November 29 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was up 91.15 points or 0.15% at 62595.95, and the Nifty was up 33 points or 0.18% at 18595.80. About 1,504 shares have advanced, 530 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Titan Company and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were BPCL, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

